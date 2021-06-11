William T. Presley Sells 4,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $155.75. 17,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,248. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 190.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.