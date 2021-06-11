Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,744.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $14,744.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00748384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083925 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

