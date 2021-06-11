Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Wingstop worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $146.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

