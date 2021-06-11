Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Wipro posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

