WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 1,608.0% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,896. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14.

