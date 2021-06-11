Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15,380 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

