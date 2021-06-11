WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.62 million and $295,802.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

