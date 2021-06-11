World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.73 and last traded at $61.73. Approximately 7,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,088,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 64.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

