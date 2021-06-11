Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 491.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WYGPY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. Worley has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

WYGPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Worley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

