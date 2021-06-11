Wownero Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $20.76 million and $61,936.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002305 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057899 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

