WP Advisors LLC Has $23.74 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

