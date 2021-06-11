WPP TOKEN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $331,323.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 70.1% against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $29.86 million and approximately $331,323.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,240,908 coins. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

