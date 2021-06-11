Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $446,096.20 and approximately $115.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $232.22 or 0.00638986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

