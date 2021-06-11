Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Cap of $107.63 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.18 or 0.00172165 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $107.63 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00824618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00087617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

