Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 21.1% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $100.84 million and $15.59 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $60.13 or 0.00167745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.