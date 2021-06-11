X-CASH (XCASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.41 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $36,418.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022614 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,965,596,083 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

