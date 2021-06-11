X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0002

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and $31,430.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023997 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,961,698,467 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.