X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 409,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. 664,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,404. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

