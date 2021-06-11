X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 208.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.60. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.