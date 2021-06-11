Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.37

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00165734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00194693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.01169402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.59 or 0.99973031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

