Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Short Interest Down 85.2% in May

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xenonics stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Xenonics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles.

