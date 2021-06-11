XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
