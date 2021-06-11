XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

