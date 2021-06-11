xRhodium Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1,808.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007198 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003457 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003592 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00032146 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001700 BTC.

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

