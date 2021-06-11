XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $24.66 million and $18,637.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.55 or 0.01112762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.62 or 1.00061282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 32,717,107 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

