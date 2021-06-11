XTRABYTES Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $2,345.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

