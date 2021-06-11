Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $5.21 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

