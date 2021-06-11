Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

