Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.14% of Yandex worth $259,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

