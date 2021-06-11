Ycash (YEC) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $25,281.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00358332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00164172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00225224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003344 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,231,531 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

