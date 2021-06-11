Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $34,018.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00343571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00151298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00208111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002895 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,233,938 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

