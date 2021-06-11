Yellow Road One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,419.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003636 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $91,419.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00160952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01127419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.84 or 1.00069717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

