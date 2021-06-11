YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of YETI worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $95.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

