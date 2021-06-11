YF Link Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $103.06 or 0.00291127 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $175,857.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00759050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084331 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.