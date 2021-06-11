Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 45.2% Lower This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00189561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.01115185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.77 or 0.99885741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

