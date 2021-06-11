Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $1.80 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

