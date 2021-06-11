YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $1.16 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

