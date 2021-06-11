yOUcash Market Capitalization Achieves $188.70 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $188.70 million and $16,803.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00759050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084331 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

