Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 481.8% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 47,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.37.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

