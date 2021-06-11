Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $42.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $42.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $175.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $178.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.97 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $218.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million.

BDSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

