Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.29, a P/E/G ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

