Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.09 million to $24.31 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $13.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $110.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,129 shares of company stock worth $246,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $497.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

