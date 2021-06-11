Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,354,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

