Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Coty reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,712,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.67 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

