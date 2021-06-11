Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report $2.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 million. Curis reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading upped their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.95.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.