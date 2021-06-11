Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Endava posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

DAVA stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,327. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Endava by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Endava by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Endava by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.