Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,064,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 7,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,102. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -331.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.