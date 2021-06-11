Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

