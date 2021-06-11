Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.67). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 427,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

