Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Million

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $15.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $65.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.63 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $288.88 million, a PE ratio of -180.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

