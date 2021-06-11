Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 71,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.